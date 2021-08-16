Racism Is Shutting Down America's Public Pools

Dulce Sloan of The Daily Shown gives a history of how racism caused the demise of public pools in America.

I know that here in my hometown of Milwaukee, the county has shut down all but four pools and all wading pads. They even removed all the lifeguards from the most popular beach on the shore of Lake Michigan. The four pools that survived are all in affluent neighborhoods.

The county said that the reason for this massive shutdown of the pools is because a lack of lifeguards, which stems from nearly 20 years of austerity, which is another word for economic warfare against the lower classes of people. I'm sure that it's just coincidental that the four pools that survived these closures are in predominantly white neighborhoods.

