Rocker Sebastian Bach's Advice To Fans: 'Get The Vaccine'

Sebastian Bach, former lead singer of 80's hair band Skid Row, joined CNN's New Day on Wednesday morning to talk about his experience contracting COVID 3 weeks ago, even after being vaccinated in March.

He has always been, and continues to be, PRO VACCINE and PRO SCIENCE. He credits the vaccine with keeping him from getting seriously ill or in the hospital and his experience with COVID is relatively mild. Here is a bit of what he said, although the video itself is stellar:

KEILAR: We know exactly who that is. Sebastian Bach with Skid Row "you've gone wild" he tweeted, thank god for vaccines after recovering from COVID. You can see there Sebastian Bach joins us live. You look great. Thank you so much for being with us. You say thank god for vaccines. Why?

BACH: Oh, well, absolutely thank god for vaccines. I got the J&J shot way back in March. I was one of the first people to run and get it that I knew. You know, I'm a singer and all that I heard about COVID is that it attacks the lungs, and singing is hard enough anyways. So I did not leave my house for a year and a half. I was very strict in every protocol. I did not even go out to restaurants or anything. I was determined to not get this, and it looked like things were turning in a positive direction, so I ventured out to do two concerts about three weeks ago. One was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the IDL ball room. And then the other one was at Beaver Dam, Kentucky, a big huge outdoor venue. That was a big show. And I was fine. Everything was cool. I was wearing my mask, everything, then I got home from that week's worth of shows, and the next day I had a fever and I tested positive for COVID. But why I say thank god for the vaccine is because it's been a very mild case. I just had like a temperature for like three days or so, and then -- and now I feel like 100% better. So we're all in no man's land right now.

I am very confused as to what the fall is going to entail as far as entertainment goes. I'm not a doctor, but they tell me now that I've got it that I'll be immune to getting it for 90 days. So, you know, the biggest concern about us as performers is we don't want our fans to get sick. So obviously we're totally perplexed right now as to whether to -- the show must go on or we got to pack it up again. I don't know what to say, but we're in definitely a no man's land situation right now.

KEILAR: I want to ask you about that because you have a lot of fans. You have a lot of fans for music. Actually my parents didn't let me watch MTV when your videos were big, but I had a teenage neighbor down the street who let me watch you. You also starred for many seasons on Gilmore Girls. A lot of people might not know that, but you are wildly popular with lots of different generations. So, what is your message to fans and even their parents who may be hesitant about getting the vaccine?

BACH: Well, listen to science. Like, I'm so tired of going on Twitter and getting in an argument that 2 plus 2 equals 4, or like the sky is blue, like science is real. Don't Florida my Fauci.

It's kind of early, but, you know, Dr. Fauci is only trying to help everybody. That's all he's trying to do. And I don't understand politicizing medicine. It doesn't make sense to me. So, I would -- my advice to the fans would be get the vaccine. Like, you don't want polio, right, so you get the vaccine for that. You don't want COVID. If I didn't have the vaccine, I would be terrified that something would be happening with my voice or my lungs. I mean, I spent four months getting my voice ready to hit these crazy notes because, you know, in quarantine you don't walk around the house screaming like that.