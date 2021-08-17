Politics
Rocklin Church Hands Out COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption Letters

The church handed out hundreds of exemption letters on Sunday for people who do not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
8 hours ago
Pastor Greg Fairrington seemed pretty pleased with himself and the turnout at Destiny Christian Church in Rockland, California. Unfortunately for Fairrington and the misguided souls who expect his letters to mean they won't lose their jobs that is not how things work in the real world.

As noted by Leslie Gielow Jacobs, a professor at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, the law does not require employers to keep employees on the job if they can't perform the tasks expected. So if your job requires interaction with the public and you are unvaccinated it really doesn't matter if you have a piece of paper or not. And your employer can still reject it on the grounds that you aren't sincere about it anyway. All of which sounds like this religious exemptions dodge will be a boon for lawyers, the general public not so much.

Source: KCRA

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A Rocklin church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine. This followed recent announcements from several employers imposing new vaccine requirements on employees.

During Sunday service, Pastor Greg Fairrington of Destiny Christian Church explained his reasons for offering the exemption letters.

"You have the freedom to choose, and nobody should be able to mandate that you have to take a vaccine or you lose your job. That's just not right, here in America," Fairrington said.

State workers, teachers and health care workers in California are facing requirements to show proof that they have been vaccinated or to take regular tests for COVID-19 if they cite religious or medical exemptions.

