'Leave Or Be Removed!' PA Candidate Wants To Muscle Out Local School Boards

The John Birch/Tea Party/right wing extremist playbook is always the same: Start with local offices like school boards, take them over and use that as the launch point for higher office. Pennsylvania right-wing extremist Steve Lynch is a perfect example of that.

Lynch, a suspected domestic terrorist, is running for Northampton County executive. Over the weekend, he called for a brute takeover of school boards, not by electoral means, but simply by brute force.

After opening with a call to "make men great again, make men men again," Lynch got down to business, using the requirement to mask children as the pretext to muscle his way into removing existing school boards and replacing them with Koch-friendly puppets.

"When we walk into those school boards, we’re gonna have everything we need to do to go in there with those 9-0 school boards that voted to put these masks back on children with no scientific — it’s done! Giving them the research and the data. Do you understand that?" he yelled. "Forget going into these school boards with frigging data. You go into school boards to remove ’em! That’s what you do! They don’t follow the law! You go in and you remove ’em."

Having worked the crowd into a froth, he put an exclamation point on it. "I’m going in there with 20 strong men, I’m going to speak to the school board and I’m going to give them an option. They can leave or they can be removed."

Just like that. No elections necessary. This is all violent rhetoric designed to keep the Trumpy base ginned up and angry so they can maybe take over local offices and make sure more people die at the hands of science deniers who would like to do far more than unmask our children and make sure people aren't vaccinated.

As the group UnKoch My Campus reports, sights have been set on local schools after the Koch network has spent hundreds of millions on college campuses. The CRT craze was just the pretext to stir everything up, but tactics have now changed over to mask mandates since they can use the pandemic as an excuse to stir parents of young children up and make sure they endanger more lives.

It's worth looking back at this video of Ginni Thomas and Cleta Mitchell instructing right wing extremists on how they plan to fight the culture wars. At the end of Mrs. Justice Thomas' presentation, she lets them know Freedomworks will train any extremist org on how to fight those wars. Steve Lynch is representative of how they do that.

[h/t FreedomNews.tv]