Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

'Leave Or Be Removed!' PA Candidate Wants To Muscle Out Local School Boards

Freedomworks candidate Steve Lynch calls for brownshirt tactics to take over school boards.
By Karoli Kuns
5 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

The John Birch/Tea Party/right wing extremist playbook is always the same: Start with local offices like school boards, take them over and use that as the launch point for higher office. Pennsylvania right-wing extremist Steve Lynch is a perfect example of that.

Lynch, a suspected domestic terrorist, is running for Northampton County executive. Over the weekend, he called for a brute takeover of school boards, not by electoral means, but simply by brute force.

After opening with a call to "make men great again, make men men again," Lynch got down to business, using the requirement to mask children as the pretext to muscle his way into removing existing school boards and replacing them with Koch-friendly puppets.

"When we walk into those school boards, we’re gonna have everything we need to do to go in there with those 9-0 school boards that voted to put these masks back on children with no scientific — it’s done! Giving them the research and the data. Do you understand that?" he yelled. "Forget going into these school boards with frigging data. You go into school boards to remove ’em! That’s what you do! They don’t follow the law! You go in and you remove ’em."

Having worked the crowd into a froth, he put an exclamation point on it. "I’m going in there with 20 strong men, I’m going to speak to the school board and I’m going to give them an option. They can leave or they can be removed."

Just like that. No elections necessary. This is all violent rhetoric designed to keep the Trumpy base ginned up and angry so they can maybe take over local offices and make sure more people die at the hands of science deniers who would like to do far more than unmask our children and make sure people aren't vaccinated.

As the group UnKoch My Campus reports, sights have been set on local schools after the Koch network has spent hundreds of millions on college campuses. The CRT craze was just the pretext to stir everything up, but tactics have now changed over to mask mandates since they can use the pandemic as an excuse to stir parents of young children up and make sure they endanger more lives.

It's worth looking back at this video of Ginni Thomas and Cleta Mitchell instructing right wing extremists on how they plan to fight the culture wars. At the end of Mrs. Justice Thomas' presentation, she lets them know Freedomworks will train any extremist org on how to fight those wars. Steve Lynch is representative of how they do that.

[h/t FreedomNews.tv]

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team