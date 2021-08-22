Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning line-up, plus a burning question that needs an answer.
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
So there is this...

And there is also this...

Talk amongst yourselves.

Here's your morning line-up, according to Politico:

  • FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) … Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Panel: Gerald Seib, Dana Perino and Charles Lane. Power Player: Chloe Mitchell.
  • ABC “This Week”: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin … Surgeon General Vivek Murthy ... Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) ... Mike Mullen. Panel: Terry Moran, Stephanie Ramos, Michel Martin and Craig Whitlock.
  • NBC “Meet the Press”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) … Education Secretary Michael Cardona … NBC News poll. Panel: Helene Cooper, Andrea Mitchell and Leo Shane.
  • CNN “State of the Union,” guest-anchored by Brianna Keilar: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Nikki Haley … Ryan Crocker … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Scott Gottlieb.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Melanie Campbell … Wade Henderson … Anne Applebaum … Evelyn Farkas … Kevin Baron … Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) … DNC Chair Jaime Harrison … Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier.
  • CNN “Inside Politics,” guest-anchored by Kaitlan Collins: Panel: Julie Pace, Jeff Zeleny, Vivian Salama and Heather Caygle.

What's on your Sunday morning agenda? Tell us in the comments!

