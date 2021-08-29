Texas Anti-Mask Covidiot Dies Of COVID-19

The Texas anti-mask "freedom defender" Caleb Wallace was finally "free" to die from the disease that he helped others to die from as well, due to the lies and misinformation he spread.

As we discussed here, his condition was worsening over the last few days.

He finally passed away after weeks spent on a ventilator:

After close to a month in a hospital and grueling weeks on a ventilator, prominent Texas anti-mask “freedom” rally organizer Caleb Wallace died Saturday of COVID-19 complications. The death of the 30-year-old father of three young daughters was first reported by his pregnant wife, Jessica Wallace, on a GoFundMe page she had set up for donations to help with medical and household bills. “Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds,” she wrote in an update on the site. Wallace, of San Angelo, had been at the local Shannon Medical Center since July 30. He had been unconscious, ventilated and heavily sedated in the ICU there since Aug. 8, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported. Earlier this week Jessica Wallace wrote on Facebook that her husband was not doing well. “It’s not looking in our favor,” she said. The hospital had informed her that it was running “out of options for him,” and asked about a “do not resusitate” order, she added.

I feel for his kids who are the real victims of this needless tragedy. I have no empathy left for the likes of Wallace.