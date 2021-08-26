Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Anti-mask Covidiot 'Desperate For Miracles' As Condition Worsens

Caleb Wallace of San Angelo's 'Freedom Defenders,' head of an anti-mask group, has run out of options after nearly a month in hospital.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

We've seen this story countless times before, with the difference this time that this person headed a group opposed to mask mandates (though, ironically, his pregnant wife had the good sense to wear one) and actively went out of his way to oppose mask-wearing in public. A July 4th anti-mask rally is suspected as the likely cause of his illness. Wallace was unvaccinated, of course.

After he got sick, Wallace treated himself with a toxic stew of "tablets of Ivermectin, high doses of Vitamin C, zinc aspirin, and an inhaler. By July 30, however, Caleb was taken by a relative to the emergency room at Shannon Medical Center." Ventilated, he's been unresponsive since August 8th.

Source: Raw Story

The situation appears grim for the head of a "Freedom Defenders" group in Texas who opposed masks and vaccines before going into the hospital with a COVID-19 infection.

Caleb Wallace has been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the beginning of August, unconscious, alone and heavily sedated, and his pregnant wife shared a "heartbreaking update" Wednesday on his condition, reported GoSanAngelo.

"He's not doing good," Jessica Wallace posted on Facebook. "It's not looking in our favor, his lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they've run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to stop treatments."

The 30-year-old father of three, whose wife is expecting their fourth child next month, organized "The San Angelo Freedom Defenders" group last year to push back against pandemic protection measures, and he organized anti-mask rallies and gave multiple interviews questioning public health measures before experiencing shortness of breath, high fever and a dry cough on July 26.

Normally, I'd not put too much effort into slagging this person now at death's door, but I will mention that it is impossible for me to feel any sympathy for people who harass store clerks and the like when they ask you to wear a mask, as Wallace did here, earlier this year, putting his antics on YouTube. He was also a local leader of the Texas Minutemen, a border control group. Apparently, he was chock full of bad ideas.

And is typical of these cases, a GoFundMe page has been set up by his wife, a stay-at-home mother of three little ones, with another on the way next month. His selfishness and irresponsible attitude will likely cost the family dearly.

Image from: GoFundMe

A few tweets to sum it up.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team