Anti-mask Covidiot 'Desperate For Miracles' As Condition Worsens

We've seen this story countless times before, with the difference this time that this person headed a group opposed to mask mandates (though, ironically, his pregnant wife had the good sense to wear one) and actively went out of his way to oppose mask-wearing in public. A July 4th anti-mask rally is suspected as the likely cause of his illness. Wallace was unvaccinated, of course.

After he got sick, Wallace treated himself with a toxic stew of "tablets of Ivermectin, high doses of Vitamin C, zinc aspirin, and an inhaler. By July 30, however, Caleb was taken by a relative to the emergency room at Shannon Medical Center." Ventilated, he's been unresponsive since August 8th.

The situation appears grim for the head of a "Freedom Defenders" group in Texas who opposed masks and vaccines before going into the hospital with a COVID-19 infection. Caleb Wallace has been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the beginning of August, unconscious, alone and heavily sedated, and his pregnant wife shared a "heartbreaking update" Wednesday on his condition, reported GoSanAngelo. "He's not doing good," Jessica Wallace posted on Facebook. "It's not looking in our favor, his lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they've run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to stop treatments." The 30-year-old father of three, whose wife is expecting their fourth child next month, organized "The San Angelo Freedom Defenders" group last year to push back against pandemic protection measures, and he organized anti-mask rallies and gave multiple interviews questioning public health measures before experiencing shortness of breath, high fever and a dry cough on July 26.

Normally, I'd not put too much effort into slagging this person now at death's door, but I will mention that it is impossible for me to feel any sympathy for people who harass store clerks and the like when they ask you to wear a mask, as Wallace did here, earlier this year, putting his antics on YouTube. He was also a local leader of the Texas Minutemen, a border control group. Apparently, he was chock full of bad ideas.

And is typical of these cases, a GoFundMe page has been set up by his wife, a stay-at-home mother of three little ones, with another on the way next month. His selfishness and irresponsible attitude will likely cost the family dearly.

Caleb Wallace, the head of a group in TX called the Freedom Defenders, is anti-mask & currently in the hospital suffering from fibrosis of the lungs due to COVID.



He treated himself w/ ivermectin, high doses of vitamin C & zinc. He's now on a ventilator.



Don't be a Caleb. 😷 — jason dogwood ™️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸👬🏼 (@jasondogwood) August 26, 2021

Texas minutemen leader Caleb Wallace, 30, who crusaded against masks and other COVID-19 prevention policies, is hospitalized and "gravely ill" with COVID-19 after ivermectin failed to help.



He's been unconscious since Aug. 8.



He wrote this in April: https://t.co/QFwptSBjtP pic.twitter.com/ENGieIJWww — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 22, 2021