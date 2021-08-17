Texas Requests Mortuary Trailers To Handle Covid Deaths

Large parts of Texas have no pediatric ICUs left, so parents will have to wait for some other child to die before their sick kid will get a bed. What's that old saying about "an ounce of prevention"? Seems applicable here... Via Yahoo News:

With Covid-19 surging across the state, Texas has requested five mortuary trailers from the federal government in anticipation of an influx of dead bodies, state officials told NBC News. The mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be stationed in San Antonio and sent around the state at the request of local officials. Department of State Health Services spokesperson Doug Loveday said the trailers were requested Aug. 4 after officials reviewed data about increasing deaths as a third wave of the coronavirus struck the state. "We are anticipating a need within the state of Texas for these trailers as Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to increase," Loveday said.

I make cynical jokes about this because it helps with the despair. Despair that large parts of our country are held hostage by the kind of politicians who are fine with needless deaths if it brings them closer to a Republican presidential nomination.

We’re requesting mortuary trailers, but @GovAbbott and @KenPaxtonTX are blocking schools and counties from having commonsense mask rules, and @GovAbbott and @teainfo are playing games with funding for virtual learning.



Sometimes it’s hard to believe this is real. #txlege https://t.co/Nzhm6oYvbB — Erin Zwiener (@ErinForYall) August 16, 2021

For those asking, yes the order for the mortuary trailers would have come through the state (Gov) emergency management agency even if requested by or situated at locality. So yes, Gov knows exactly what is about to happen. This is not the kind of preparation that is commendable. https://t.co/fidVxsbEnV — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 17, 2021

Park all the Mortuary Trailers on the grounds of the Governors Mansion at least 1 on each side so no matter how he goes in or out he has to see them

It wouldn't hurt my feelings if one was to block the Weelchair Ramp — steven r. gardner (@gardstvtx) August 16, 2021

What kind of person can live with that?