Texas Requests Mortuary Trailers To Handle Covid Deaths

The mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be stationed in San Antonio and sent around the state at the request of local officials.
By Susie Madrak
Large parts of Texas have no pediatric ICUs left, so parents will have to wait for some other child to die before their sick kid will get a bed. What's that old saying about "an ounce of prevention"? Seems applicable here... Via Yahoo News:

With Covid-19 surging across the state, Texas has requested five mortuary trailers from the federal government in anticipation of an influx of dead bodies, state officials told NBC News.

The mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be stationed in San Antonio and sent around the state at the request of local officials.

Department of State Health Services spokesperson Doug Loveday said the trailers were requested Aug. 4 after officials reviewed data about increasing deaths as a third wave of the coronavirus struck the state.

"We are anticipating a need within the state of Texas for these trailers as Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to increase," Loveday said.

I make cynical jokes about this because it helps with the despair. Despair that large parts of our country are held hostage by the kind of politicians who are fine with needless deaths if it brings them closer to a Republican presidential nomination.

What kind of person can live with that?

