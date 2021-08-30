Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

White Rage Rides Again: MSNBC Reporter Attacked On-Air

Live on MSNBC, a white man in a pickup truck pulled over and accosted NBC reporter Shaq Brewster.
By Frances Langum
55 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

White rage rides again. Thank goodness no one was hurt, this time.

During coverage of Hurricane Ida, live on MSNBC, reporter Shaq Brewster was doing his job, covering power outages and wind speeds, when a white man in a white pickup truck pulled over, got out of the truck, and started yelling.

Brewster handled the situation very professionally, saying "I'm going to toss it back to you." There is clearly policy to not give angry interrupters the air-time they crave.

Anchor Craig Melvin expressed deep concern for his colleague: "Hey, we're gonna check in with Shaq to make sure all is well. Lotta crazies out there. Lotta crazy... we'll make sure Shaq's okay."

Melvin reported minutes later that all was well.

Wacky guy? Seemed a little more than wacky to me, screaming "REPORT ACCURATELY!!!" and getting in a reporter's face.

If the reporter had been white, and the "wacky guy" Black? How would Mississippi law enforcement handle that situation?

We're very grateful that Shaq Brewster is okay, that MSNBC has policies protecting their staff, and that no one was hurt.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team