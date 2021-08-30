White Rage Rides Again: MSNBC Reporter Attacked On-Air

White rage rides again. Thank goodness no one was hurt, this time.

During coverage of Hurricane Ida, live on MSNBC, reporter Shaq Brewster was doing his job, covering power outages and wind speeds, when a white man in a white pickup truck pulled over, got out of the truck, and started yelling.

Brewster handled the situation very professionally, saying "I'm going to toss it back to you." There is clearly policy to not give angry interrupters the air-time they crave.

Anchor Craig Melvin expressed deep concern for his colleague: "Hey, we're gonna check in with Shaq to make sure all is well. Lotta crazies out there. Lotta crazy... we'll make sure Shaq's okay."

Melvin reported minutes later that all was well.

Moments later, Craig Melvin informs viewers that Shaquille Brewster is fine after a "wacky guy" disrupted his live shot.



"Shaq, he's okay." pic.twitter.com/JdfYfnffdw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

Wacky guy? Seemed a little more than wacky to me, screaming "REPORT ACCURATELY!!!" and getting in a reporter's face.

If the reporter had been white, and the "wacky guy" Black? How would Mississippi law enforcement handle that situation?

We're very grateful that Shaq Brewster is okay, that MSNBC has policies protecting their staff, and that no one was hurt.

Imagine being that angry.



Driving around SEETHING.



Tiny little hands balled up in fists.



Face red, heart racing. Dry lips pursed tight.



Then you see it…A black guy reporting on a hurricane.



And you think… “This is it, the moment I’ve been waiting for.” — Denis McDowell (@mcdowell_is) August 30, 2021

If a person angrily yells and runs into a live shot to get on tv- you don’t reward them by showing them. Also the reporter asked for the shot to stop so he could handle the situation. Consent is important. — Eric Oswald🦬 (@EricOswald1) August 30, 2021

Even in the midst of a hurricane, a White guy feels the need to pull his truck over and accost a young non-threatening Black guy (not big, just standing peacefully talking into his mic) reporting on the hurricane? — Not Anja (@aqui_conmigo) August 30, 2021