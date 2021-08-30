White Rage Rides Again: MSNBC Reporter Attacked On-Air

White rage rides again. Thank goodness no one was hurt, this time.
During coverage of Hurricane Ida, live on MSNBC, reporter Shaq Brewster was doing his job, covering power outages and wind speeds, when a white man in a white pickup truck pulled over, got out of the truck, and started yelling.
Brewster handled the situation very professionally, saying "I'm going to toss it back to you." There is clearly policy to not give angry interrupters the air-time they crave.
Anchor Craig Melvin expressed deep concern for his colleague: "Hey, we're gonna check in with Shaq to make sure all is well. Lotta crazies out there. Lotta crazy... we'll make sure Shaq's okay."
Melvin reported minutes later that all was well.
Wacky guy? Seemed a little more than wacky to me, screaming "REPORT ACCURATELY!!!" and getting in a reporter's face.
If the reporter had been white, and the "wacky guy" Black? How would Mississippi law enforcement handle that situation?
We're very grateful that Shaq Brewster is okay, that MSNBC has policies protecting their staff, and that no one was hurt.