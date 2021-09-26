Britney's Spears' Father Is A MONSTER

The levels to which Britney Spears' father sunk in order to exert complete and utter control over her every thought and movement is even more grotesque than initially known. Although not all illegal, some may be. And ALL are disgusting and reprehensible. The New York Times highlights a story of abuse, control, and possibly criminal conduct by a parent of an adult child.

A former security team employee provided the Times a detailed account of the level of surveillance and control exerted by Britney Spears' father during the 13 years she was under his conservatorship. Alex Vlasov, the employee of the security company, reported that Jamie Spears "ran an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored her communications and secretly captured audio recordings from her bedroom, including her interactions and conversations with her boyfriend and children."

HER BEDROOM.

HER PRIVATE COMMUNICATIONS.

TALKS WITH HER CHILDREN.

To support this incredible claim, Vlasov provided the Times with emails, texts and audio recordings that showed nine years of intense surveillance while he was employed at Black Box, a security firm. Recording conversations or copying text messages without dual consent, i.e., from both parties, can be a crime. It is unclear if Britney's being under a conservatorship would remove the requirement of dual consent.

Regardless, the details provided by Vlasov show a truly awful and devastating picture of what Britney Spears has endured for 13 years. Relentless, invasive, and evil surveillance of her every moment, thought and communication. Vlasov said, “It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison, and security was put in a position to be the prison guards essentially.”

Jamie Spears responded through his lawyer, coldly, saying that: “All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves.”

Britney's lawyer completely refutes the idea that she was aware, or consented to this surveillance, saying: “Any unauthorized intercepting or monitoring of Britney’s communications — especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — would represent a shameful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties. Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly inexcusable and disgraceful, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. These actions must be fully and aggressively investigated.”

Vlasov explained how Britney's phone was monitored. It was "mirrored" onto an iPad, which allowed her father and her business manager to monitor and review ALL of her text messages, FaceTime calls, notes, browser history, and photos. They then used those private interactions and conversations as a means of controlling her.

Additionally, Britney was not allowed to leave her home without a security detail. This security detail would report back to her father on everything she did.

Evil. Invasive. Criminal. Jamie Spears and his "security" team need to be charged, arrested, and found guilty. They have committed numerous crimes, I suspect, and their abuse of Britney Spears, with the court's permission, is clear evidence that the entire conservatorship process needs to undergo serious review and overhaul going forward. The ability to lie, abuse, and control someone is simply too high.