Dave And Violet Grohl: Like Father, Like Daughter

Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet, is correct. She is the better singer.
By Chris capper Li...

Last week, Aliza made this bold claim:

Nothing more wholesome and soul-sustaining than a child musical prodigy getting to perform with her idol and mentor, who himself is a mensch. I'm speaking, of course, of Nandi Bushell and Dave Grohl, whose friendship and musical partnership has been a joy to behold.

Overall, this is a very accurate statement. Except for the "Nothing more wholesome and soul-sustaining" part.

I'd like to challenge that claim with this video of Dave Grohl getting shown up by his own daughter, Violet, and his public showing of love and encouragement.

Open thread below...

