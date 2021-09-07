Dave And Violet Grohl: Like Father, Like Daughter

Last week, Aliza made this bold claim:
Nothing more wholesome and soul-sustaining than a child musical prodigy getting to perform with her idol and mentor, who himself is a mensch. I'm speaking, of course, of Nandi Bushell and Dave Grohl, whose friendship and musical partnership has been a joy to behold.
Overall, this is a very accurate statement. Except for the "Nothing more wholesome and soul-sustaining" part.
I'd like to challenge that claim with this video of Dave Grohl getting shown up by his own daughter, Violet, and his public showing of love and encouragement.
