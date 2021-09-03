Politics
Florida Man's Anti-Masker Rant Forces School Into Lockdown

A Florida father apologized on Thursday after he forced a Sarasota elementary school into lockdown by threatening an assistant principal.
The Associated Press reported that parent Christopher Kivlin "threatened to leave his job and confront" the assistant principal because he was told that his children could not come to school without face masks.

The report stated:

Christopher Kivlin was met by police officers Tuesday outside Ashton Elementary School in Sarasota. No charges were filed but he was ordered not to come back to the school without calling first and getting permission. An incident report said Kivlin showed up to campus saying the school was violating the law by not allowing his children to attend school.

But the parent insisted that he did not intend to hurt anyone.

“There was no intention of physical harm, I'm irate," Kivlin told WFLA. “I apologize for if I freaked anybody out, it was nothing like that. All the kids were safe, it was just emotions built up."

“I'm irate. I have to punch out of work because my wife is breaking down, thinking the law is going to come down on here because the school is refusing to let my kids into school, I need answers," he continued. “I found out after the fact that the school had to go into lockdown, I was like, that's horrible. I feel like I might have scared other parents."

