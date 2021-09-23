Politics
Florida's New Surgeon General Claims COVID Vaccines 'Nothing Special'

Dr. Ladapo loves hydroxychloroquine, so DeSantis hired him to be Florida's new Surgeon General.
Gov. Ron DeSantis' assault on his own constituents continues...

...with the hiring of Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida's Surgeon General.

A supposed graduate of Harvard, Dr. Ladapo has attacked mask mandates, hyped vaccine fears, and promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID.

That's why DeSantis hired him.

DeathSantis introduced him yesterday and he began his term of office with the statement, "We're done with fear."

CBS News reports, "Vaccines are up to the person. There is nothing special about them compared to any other preventative measure," Ladapo said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to CBS News. "The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn't the only path to that. It's been treated almost like a religion and it's senseless."

Writing in the WSJ, LaDapo claims, "The Covid-19 pandemic has spurred a remarkable stream of scientific investigation, but that knowledge isn’t translating into better public policy. One example is a zealous pursuit of public mask wearing, a measure that has had, at best, a modest effect on viral transmission."

LaDapo also bashed COVID vaccines because they aren't 100% effective.

Business Insider writes, "Health experts, however, have backed research that contradicts Ladapo's theories about COVID-19 protection measures"Recent data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show people who are unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who are vaccinated."

With DeSantis at the helm, here's the inviting message Florida is sending.

Florida: Welcome to our great state. We will kill you, one person at a time!

