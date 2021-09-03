If God Wills It

There is no question that Hurricane Ida was a horrible storm which caused a lot of damage. The suffering will continue for weeks as people are without power and it is sweltering hot.

But as a friend of mine always says, you gotta look for the happiness in the crappiness.

A clear example is that the offices of James O'Keefe and Project Veritas got wiped out:

Hurricane Ida obliterated the offices of conservative undercover operative James O'Keefe and his Project Veritas group. Even "Retracto," the stuffed alpaca O'Keefe uses as his mascot, was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/nC5M1BD3id — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 3, 2021

Now, where's Pat Robertson when you really need him? Someone has to warn the people that the hurricane was God's way of punishing people for the election fraudits, being Branch Covidians, allowing the likes of O'Keefe live and do business there, etc.

