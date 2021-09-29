JD Vance Goes Fascist: 'Seize And Tax Assets' Of Non Profits

Tuesday evening, Tucker Carlson and JD Vance made wild accusations about left-leaning non-profit groups that receive tax-exempt status.

Their recommendations bordered on complete fascism. And they conveniently forgot about the tax-except Heritage Foundation and Koch Brothers funding of various tax-free non-profits designed to push American politics rightward.

Not to mention the FREE campaign air-time that Vance get every time he appears on Fox. No one is taxing that, are they, JD?

Carlson claims the Ford Foundation and other progressive organizations like it "get to completely change the country non-democratically using their tax exemption. How is this possible?"

Tucker should make a call to the right-wing Freedom Foundation and they'd explain how they subvert American politics.

JD Vance, who is trying to out-Trump #ToadstoolTrump, ranted like a fool, calling the liberal groups "cancers on America."

"Well, the basic way this works is that the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation, the Harvard University Endowment, these are fundamentally cancers on American society, but they pretend to be charities, so they benefit from preferential tax treatment. So AOC talks about taxing the wealthy, but the Harvard University Endowment pays zero tax, the Ford Foundation that funds those radicals pays zero tax.," Vance said.

Later JD claimed their "ideology is going to destroy our country."

That's complete elimination-ist rhetoric if I ever heard it.

And then he went complete Mussolini and proposed his final solution.

"Why don't we seize the assets of the Ford foundation, tax their assets..." Vance said like a good little fascist.

Tucker Carlson's white power hour never mentioned how white hate has become a tax exempt haven.

A CBS News search of IRS tax-exempt charities revealed that 90 white supremacist, anti-immigration, anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ groups are registered as tax-exempt charities with the IRS. This includes groups such as the one formerly known as Identity Evropa and others associated with the "Unite the Right" rally, as well as the Council of Conservative Citizens, which inspired white supremacist Dylan Roof to open fire on a Charleston church in 2015, killing nine Black church members.

And then of course there's the Koch Brothers, to name one billionaire wingnut family that uses tax exemptions to change America. Don't forget the Mercers.

The Stand writes, "Just take a look at the Washington-based Freedom Foundation, they operate as a tax-exempt 501(c)3 non-profit, but in reality are a far-right special interest group that is trying to curtail the rights of workers for purely political and partisan reasons."



"The 501(c)3 status is intended for charitable organizations that actually help people in need, like Habitat for Humanity. It allows non-profits to pay almost nothing in taxes while donors collect tax benefits for their financial contributions. One of the main 501(c)3 conditions is that the organizations remain non-partisan."

Conservative "activism" would not exist without 501 (c) 3's.