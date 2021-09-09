Doocy Comes For The Queen And Misses -- Again

Congratulations to Peter Doocy for invalidating the fundamental educational doctrine held for milennia that there is no such thing as a stupid question.

"First, on COVID origins, you said from that podium that under no circumstance would President Biden fire Dr. Fauci. Is that still the case, since Fauci told Congress the NIH never funded gain of function research for coronaviruses in Wuhan, but documents published by the Intercept suggest that is not true, which would mean that he misled Congress?" asked the guy who definitely did not get his job because his own daddy is a journalist with Fox "News."

Jen Psaki responded, "Well, first, I would say that NIH has refuted that reporting, and I would point you to that. But let me give you some highlights of that."

Oh, no, not some facts from "reality world," Jen!

"NIH has never approved any research that would make a coronavirus more dangerous to humans. A reminder that there are previous and different coronaviruses than the existing one we're battling, and the body of science produced by this research demonstrates that the bat coronavirus sequence published from that work NIH supported were not the COVID 2 strain. So, what he said was correct," said Psaki, from Reality World.

Doocy, burdened by neither facts nor reality, repeated, "So, his job is safe?"

Psaki: "Correct."

I'm tired today. Anyone mind if I just let Twitter do my job for me?

