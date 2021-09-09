Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Doocy Comes For The Queen And Misses -- Again

This time Doocy asks an asinine question about Fauci that gets him exactly nowhere in Jen Psaki's briefing room.
By Aliza Worthington
21 min ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Congratulations to Peter Doocy for invalidating the fundamental educational doctrine held for milennia that there is no such thing as a stupid question.

"First, on COVID origins, you said from that podium that under no circumstance would President Biden fire Dr. Fauci. Is that still the case, since Fauci told Congress the NIH never funded gain of function research for coronaviruses in Wuhan, but documents published by the Intercept suggest that is not true, which would mean that he misled Congress?" asked the guy who definitely did not get his job because his own daddy is a journalist with Fox "News."

Jen Psaki responded, "Well, first, I would say that NIH has refuted that reporting, and I would point you to that. But let me give you some highlights of that."

Oh, no, not some facts from "reality world," Jen!

"NIH has never approved any research that would make a coronavirus more dangerous to humans. A reminder that there are previous and different coronaviruses than the existing one we're battling, and the body of science produced by this research demonstrates that the bat coronavirus sequence published from that work NIH supported were not the COVID 2 strain. So, what he said was correct," said Psaki, from Reality World.

Doocy, burdened by neither facts nor reality, repeated, "So, his job is safe?"

Psaki: "Correct."

I'm tired today. Anyone mind if I just let Twitter do my job for me?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team