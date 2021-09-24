Media Bites
Kamala Harris Interview Stopped: Two Hosts Positive For Covid

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were pulled from the set and Vice President Harris did NOT appear. "They are vaccinated up the wazoo, they'll be fine," said Joy Behar.
By Frances Langum
40 min ago by Frances Langum
There has been MUCH less drama on ABC's "The View" since Meghan "do you know who my father is?" McCain left the show before the start of their 25th season this Fall.

But today brought new drama of a serious kind when two hosts, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, were found during the airing to have tested positive for Covid.

It is not clear how often the hosts are tested for the virus, but all of them are vaccinated, and co-host Joy Behar reassured the audience at home and in the studio that Sunny and Ana would be fine. It's a "breakthrough case" and "they are vaccinated up the wazoo," said Behar.

The show took several breaks while they rearranged the interview so the Vice President could answer questions remotely.

Live television, gotta love it! We wish Ana and Sunny the best and hey everybody -- get vaccinated!

UPDATE: Please note that right before this drama Ana Navarro was making sure her audience know - Covid is NOT a hoax.

34 min ago by Karoli Kuns
