Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above: Chvrches covers Echo and the Bunnymen's The Killing Moon, and boy-howdy! talk about Fate Up Against Your Will, today we go to the libertarian theocracy of Texas, America's Lab for Bad Policy.

Off the Kuff brings us up to speed on the Texas Heartbeat bill.

No More Mister Nice Blog sees the Texas law as another sign that the Democrats didn't go full-throttle to the media. He has a point.

Lawyers, Guns & Money looks at what else Texas did: stripped voting rights.

The Psy of Life looks at the authoritarian impulse of Texas' actions.

Bonus Track: The Curious Archive explains hilarious medieval illumination.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).