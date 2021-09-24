Rep. Maloney: One Congress Member Was 'Gleeful' During Insurrection

Nicolle Wallace and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney were discussing the subpoenas released yesterday in what they are now calling a "coup attempt."

"We have also learned that Lindsey Graham was actively involved, I believe he is under investigation in Georgia for getting involved in states he doesn't represent for pushing Trump's allegations," Wallace said.

"How does this fall into the conspiracy to plot a coup?"

"Let's just get the facts," Maloney said.

"I was there on the house floor, at that location with a bunch of Republicans who were -- one in particular who was gleeful of the events happening outside. It took me a minute to understand why they were having such a good time. They were excited about what was going on, they had been at the White House I believe the day before, talking about what was going to happen.

"It is not a mystery when Mo Brooks is down at the rally, whipping up the crowd and pointing them towards the capitol, I believe with a bullet-proof vest on. You are right, a lot this is right out in the open. I think it matters we know exactly what McCarthy was doing, Jim Jordan was doing and others who were in direct conversation with the president. What he knew, when he knew it, whether he failed to take action to respond, failed to get hope to the Capitol, whether he delayed that act, those are important facts. History should know them, we should know them. These are important facts. We need get the truth," he said.

"Who was the gleeful Republican member of Congress?" Wallace asked.

"I don't want to say, but her initials are Marjorie Taylor Greene."

He said what struck him that day is that none of them were wearing masks. Democratic members were offering them masks and they refused.

"It took me a minute to notice why they were having a good time. Look, I am reading into their behavior but it seemed to me like they were enjoying what was happening and when they reunited with some of their staff and some of the people they had been separated from, it was clear to me that they were happy in a way that made no sense given the tragedy that was unfolding."

"Do you have any theories why Kevin McCarthy wouldn't willingly go and cooperate and say I will only talk to Liz and Adam, but sure, I didn't do anything wrong, I am happy to tell you what I know? Why not, for the good of the country to cooperate? Do you think he has concerns about his role?" Wallace asked.

Maloney said everyone knows McCarthy is a coward.

"There was five seconds, you will recall, after the insurrection, when he called it for what it was. And then he went back into hugging Donald Trump because he is making a cynical and cowardly political calculation that only by hugging Donald Trump and excusing this extraordinarily damaging and hateful conduct, this dangerous conduct -- a bunch of cops have lost their lives, let's remember. And hundreds of them were in a four-hour fistfight with a bunch of thugs who came up here.

"But he's going to look the other way because it's in his political interests to do so. That's one of the most cynical and despicable things I have ever seen in politics and that's what -- that's what the real motivation is. But I think the facts and the details matter, too. What was he saying to the president that day? What was Jim Jordan saying to the president that day? Were they encouraging this behavior? Were they down playing it? Were they delaying the response?"