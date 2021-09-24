Media Bites
Rudy Giuliani Banned From Fox News

How sad for him! Womp womp.
By John Amato
Rudy Giuliani Banned From Fox News
Since Rudy is facing numerous investigations for his alleged criminal behavior, he has been banned from Fox News by the powers that be.

Politico is reporting that uber Trump fluffer Pete Hegseth had to call Giuliani to cancel his appearance on Fox and Friends the day before 9/11. Andrew Giuliani is also banned.

It's a family affair.

Awww, poor baby. Nobody used the tragedy of Sept. 11 more, for personal gain, than Rudy Giuliani.

A source close to Rudy claims the fatuous gasbag is "really hurt because he did Rupert a big favor" in helping Fox News get on Time Warner New York.

It was perfectly fine for Murdoch to let Rudy Giuliani spread insane lies and disinformation during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections as well as running the bogus voter fraud garbage after Trump lost.

Rudy continues to perpetuate the big lie that led to the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Now that he's being sued by Dominion, as Fox News is also, he's persona non grata.

They are made for each other and I hope there's a torture chamber in Hell they can share.

