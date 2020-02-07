Media Bites
PROOF: Fox News Execs KNOW Their 'Guests' Are 'Exposed Legally'

An internal Fox News document proves their executives know that specific "guests" on the network are involved in Trump's Ukraine crimes.
By NewsHound Ellen
Anti Fox Rally, March 2019 Image from: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Daily Beast obtained an internal research memo from the Fox News “Brain Room” advising network employees that contributor John Solomon and some of its most frequent prime time guests are spreading disinformation.

From The Daily Beast:

[I]n the internal brief, [researcher Bryan] Murphy urges Fox News employees to focus on a wide range of alleged journalistic misdeeds from Solomon, including ”non-disclosure of conflicts, use of unreliable sources, publishing false and misleading stories, misrepresentation of sources, and opaque coordination with involved parties.”

The brief also questions the credibility of [Joseph] diGenova and [Victoria] Toensing, a married pair of Washington lawyers and frequent Fox News guests who appeared across the network’s right-wing commentary shows.

Yet Fox’s prime time Trumpers have repeatedly hosted these misinformers as trustworthy purveyors of information.

The pair were regularly deployed by Fox hosts like Hannity, Lou Dobbs, and Tucker Carlson to criticize the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and attack Fox News analysts who questioned the president’s actions. DiGenova briefly stopped appearing on Fox after spewing on-air the anti-Semitic trope that liberal billionaire George Soros “controls” the U.S. State Department. And then he and his wife have altogether ceased appearing on the network since December.

Fox News itself reported in September that diGenova and Toensing were working with [Rudy] Giuliani to dig up dirt on the Bidens. “Notable are the roles of Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing in spreading disinformation and their parroting of beneficial narratives while employed by Firtash,” the internal research brief adds.

Read the full article at The Daily Beast.

Republished with permission from News Hounds

