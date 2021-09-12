Trudeau Gives Right Wing Propaganda Outlet The Treatment They Deserve

Democrats and media outlets could learn a lesson from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on how Fox "news" and a few others such as OANN and Newsmax ought to be treated here in the United States. This moment from Thursday night’s federal election leaders debate went viral after Trudeau was asked a question by Rebel News, who were only allowed to participate after a judge ruled in their favor and gave them accreditation for the debate.

During a scrum following the Wednesday night French-language leaders debate, Trudeau was asked by a Rebel News rep whether he thinks the federal government should be allowed to determine who is and isn’t a journalist, essentially asking why they weren’t invited to cover the event and had to go to the federal court to get media accreditation. Then Trudeau, looking and sounding like a stern father, told it like it is: “The reality is, organizations—organizations like yours—that continue to spread misinformation and disinformation on the science around vaccines … is part of why we’re seeing such unfortunate anger and lack of understanding of basic science,” he said. “Frankly your—I won’t call it a media organization—your group of individuals need to take accountability for some of the polarization that we’re seeing in this country.” “I salute all extraordinary hard-working journalists who put science and facts at the heart of what they do and ask me tough questions every day, but make sure that they are educating and informing Canadians from a broad range of perspectives—which is the last thing that you guys do,” he said.

Here's more on "Rebel News" from the Yahoo article:

Rebel News was founded in 2015 by a pair of castaways from the failed conservative Sun News Network, including Trump-supporting, libel-case losing Ezra Levant. The “real reporters” (their words) who’ve contributed include Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, and Faith Goldy, who was fired after providing coverage of the 2017 Charlottesville Rally that was too polarizing even for them. The website features prominent calls for readers to “donate” funds to help send the publication’s reporters to events like this to get dunked on by professionals, like Trudeau, who don’t appreciate their facts-and-science-second approach to journalism.

Sounds just like what we see from Peter Doocy and a few others at the White House press corps briefings. Why he's allowed in there is beyond me as well.