Walmart Employee: Attention, Walmart Shoppers -- I Quit!

A Walmart worker in Louisiana quit over the store's public address system.
By Susie Madrak

A worker in a Louisiana Walmart quit over the Louisiana store’s public address system, and it's like everyone's fantasy about how to quit your job. Via Fox4ny.com:

"Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth from electronics," Beth McGrath said over the store’s PA system. "I’ve been working at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone here is overworked and underpaid."

In a Facebook video she posted of the stunt, McGrath said, "The attendance policy is bulls–t. We’re treated from management and customers poorly every day. Whenever we have a problem with it, we’re told that we’re replaceable."

"I’m tired of the constant gaslighting," McGrath went on to say. "This company treats their elderly associates like s–t. To Jarred, our store manager, you’re a pervert. Greta and Kathy, shame on y'all for treating our associates the way you do. I hope you don’t speak to your families the way you speak to us."

Then she praised some of her coworkers, saying the company didn't deserve them.

She ended by saying, "F*ck management and f*ck this job. I quit."

