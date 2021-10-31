Acosta Eviscerates Tucker Carlson And The Murdochs With A Single Question

This brilliant monologue from Jim Acosta really needs to be seen in it's entirety. The fact that he can deliver this so calmly is a testament to his skill as a journalist. It truly is a fight to keep our democracy, and Acosta hits so many of the trigger points.

First, Acosta drags Tuckems for his January 6th propaganda video, with this epic takedown: "Tucker attempts to whitewash the white supremacists at the Capitol on January 6th. And it gets more sinister than that. Tucker is pedaling some deeply dangerous propaganda that the insurrection was a false flag operation. It's a ridiculous conspiracy theory that the government was really behind the attack, but there are plot holes big enough for Alex Jones to drive a monster truck through."

Acosta went on to note that "at least seven White Nationalists groups were involved in the rioting." Doesn't sound like a false flag operation to me.

Then, Acosta points out that no, they were not tourists. Furthermore, Trump is doing everything he can to block investigators from finding out what he knew before, during and after the "tourist" visits, saying: "Tucker has already described the insurrectionists as tourists. So they were just tourists while carrying a false flag attack at the Capitol. Sorry, can't have it both ways. Overnight, CNN reported Trump wants to block Congressional investigators from obtaining all sorts of White House records. Handwritten memos. Mike Pence's call logs. As well as White House visitor records, which is a reminder that yeah, this alleged false flag operation happened when Trump was in office."

Acosta then plays a disturbing clip from the Turning Point USA event, where a deranged man asked about "when he can start using guns" on people who steal elections. Then Marjorie Tomato Gangrene calling January 6th "just a riot." Then Ted "Take Me To Cancun" Cruz supporting parents giving the Nazi salute at a school board meeting. Acosta absolutely SLAYED Cruz by saying: "I did not see that coming. I'm starting to think the problem with Ted Cruz is not that he went to Cancun. It's that he came back."

He ends with this epic takedown of Tucker Carlson, FOX, and the Murdoch family empire:

The only government plot appears to be the plot hatched by Trump and his henchmen to stay in power, but the worst part of what Tucker is doing is that we've already seen what his brand of hate-filled rhetoric can do to America. Like in 2017 when White Supremacists descended on Charlottesville, Virginia and engaged in violent demonstrations and left an innocent woman dead. Or the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Or in 2019, the massacre in Texas. All carried out by gunmen who wanted to stop migrants. Sounds a lot like those you continue to see on Tucker's program. And of course, Trump's big lie reverberated inside the far right echo chamber for weeks before the political violence exploded at the Capitol. The reason why federal investigators and millions of Americans are terrified by right wing violence in this country is because it keeps happening and Tucker Carlson is inciting more of it. Tucker is calling his propaganda flick the Patriot Purge. It's nothing more than Proud Boy porn. And the worst part is that a major corporation in America, FOX, is bankrolling it. Now, FOX is insisting Tucker's manifesto will only be seen on its streaming service. FOX Nation. Please. No matter how you slice it, the Murdoch family, which controls FOX, is cashing in as American democracy is being set ablaze. The fact that the Murdoch-run Wall Street Journal just ran a letter to the editor from Trump peddling the big lie again is hardly the worst thing they've done this week, and that's saying a lot. As the Anti-Defamation League wrote in a letter to the CEO and Chairman, Lachlan Murdoch, how many more people need to die? My question to the Murdochs is this. Why are you doing this to us? Why are you doing this to America? You came to this country and built a media empire. Isn't that enough? During Trump, you became American State TV. Now you seem like End-Of-America State TV. People like to say, "The Murdochs, oh, they're just like that HBO show, Succession." Close. It's more like Secession. The Murdochs and Tucker Carlson, their prime time pyromaniac, appear to be hell bent on dragging this country into a civil war. Jefferson Davis would be proud.

FOX News is single handedly responsible for the rise of White Nationalism, Trump and the brainwashing of the right. The Murdochs will forever be remembered for bringing - and promoting - the evil from within. Adolf Hitler is really the one who would be proud.