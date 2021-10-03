Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

AOC Hails President Biden As 'A Good Faith Partner'

The New York congresswoman was highly complimentary of Biden's willingness to negotiate with progressives.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On CBS' Face The Nation, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remarked that Pres. Joe Biden has done everything in good faith, as he is trying to get his legislation passed.

“I think that President Biden has been a good faith partner to the entire Democratic party,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC said that Biden is a moderate, but "reaches out and actually tries to understand our perspective and that is why I am fighting for his agenda."

It has been frustrating legislating a bold agenda when you have senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema refusing to negotiate in good faith after such a tumultuous last administration.

The American people spoke out strongly in electing President Biden overwhelmingly, and flipping the Senate to the Democratic party. Yet these two rogue Democrats refuse to get on board to fulfill the will of the people.

But the fight continues.

The mainstream media, though, seems to be pining for the days of Traitor Trump's unhinged antics, so they've been claiming (falsely) that Biden's agenda is in "crisis."

Eric Boehlert in his newsletter writes, "Everybody knows the DC media’s approved story-line these days — battered by 'crises,' the president’s approval rating has 'collapsed.' So what happens when a news outlet produces a poll that shows President Joe Biden with a healthy 50% approval rating? If you’re the AP, you stick to the script and spin it as bad news. Fact: In four years in office, Trump never once hit 50% approval."

Wanting to pass major legislation for the Democratic party that helps the majority of the American people is always a chore, and yet the Beltway Media always feels compelled to couch it in right-wing talking points.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team