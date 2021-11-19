AOC And The Lost Art Of Heckling

Shutting up Kevin McCarthy for 30 seconds? Priceless.
By Common DreamsNovember 19, 2021

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among those who shouted backed overnight during the historic and "unhinged" marathon speech by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy when the Republican from California stated that there was no person in the country who voted for President Joe Biden last year who did so because they hoped he would act like former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who ushered through the 20th century New Deal.

Quoting a recent comment from Rep. Abigail Spannberger (D-Va.) during his speech in order to argue that Democrats are misguided to make sweeping social investments as part of their Build Back Better Act—which received a final vote in the House on Friday morning—McCarthy stated, "Nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR."

From the gallery in response, a voice can be heard responding, "I did." Later it was confirmed that this was Ocasio-Cortez.

After Ocasio-Cortez's exclamation, someone else in the gallery responded, "Me too."

"Effective heckling is a lost art, but AOC managed to silence McCarthy for at least a few seconds." noted The Intercept's Robert Mackey.

In total, McCarthy spoke for eight hours and 32 minutes before finally ending his roundly criticized antics just after 5:00 am Friday.

Republished from Common Dreams (Jon Queally, staff writer) under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).

