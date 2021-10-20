Charles Barkley Blasts Kyrie Irving For Refusing Vaccine

Charles Barkley laid into Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night, during half time on TNT's opening game of the 2021 NBA season. The selfish Irving is still being paid over 17 million dollars for refusing to get vaccinated and is sitting out the season.

After Kenny 'The Jet' Smith gave a convoluted response about the Irving situation, Chuck grimaced.

Barkley said, "Well, first of all, you don't get it for yourself, but for other people. Hold on, you said your piece. I got vaccinated, and I can't wait to get the booster."

"You don't get vaccinated just for yourself," he stressed. "Like Adam [NBA commissioner] said, you get vaccinated for your family first, and you get vaccinated for your teammates second, and things like that. That what is bothering me about this whole thing."

He continued, "I think that everybody should get vaccinated. I really am proud for the Nets to putting their foot down, and say, no we are not going to be dealing with this half on and half off. The only thing that's bugging me, he is making $17 million sitting at home. I wish they could find a way, --- "

What really pissed him off is that certain idiots are comparing Irving to Ali.

"First of all, don't compare anybody with Ali. Ali went three years without boxing, and was the highest paid athlete in the world. This guy gonna make $17 million sitting at home."

Barkley is absolutely correct.

If you want to keep yourself, your family, friends and other human beings safe, get vaccinated and adhere to all safety protocols.

It's not rocket science.