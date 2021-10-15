Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Chris Hayes Ask Sinema: Why Aren't You Doing Your Job?

She doesn't seem all that interested in representing her constituents.
By Susie Madrak

Via Raw Story, Chris Hayes talked about how very, very busy Kyrsten Sinema's personal schedule is. She was training for an Iron Man triathlon in New Zealand and a California marathon.

He pointed out she has a full teaching load at Arizona State University, and last summer, she worked a two-week stint as a paid intern at a California winery.

"None of these activities are inherently bad at all. in fact, they all sound great. time intensive but great, rewarding, awesome. Many politicians are active athletes. Many others teach college classes. But Sen. Sinema appears to be doing all these things instead of doing her job."

He brought on Ryan Grim, D.C. bureau chief for The Intercept.

"Progressives are very frustrated with her, it's unclear what she wants. But just putting that aside, like this is strange, the way that she is generally conducting herself as a U.S. senator is quite anomalous just across the political spectrum even compared to someone like Joe Manchin," Hayes said.

"I've been covering Congress since, I guess, what, 2006, and so you know, I've watched all sorts of negotiations unfold," Grim replied. "Nobody's ever seen anything like this."

"And so there's an impulse out there to say, 'Look, stop trying to overanalyze Kyrsten Sinema, it's quite simple, she raises a ton of corporate money and she's doing the bidding of her corporate donors. No. That analytical framework doesn't work because so many other politicians who take so much corporate money aren't behaving this way," Grim explained.

Hayes pointed out how protective she is of her personal schedule, and her "work" as senator always comes second. Well, she may as well enjoy it while it lasts, because her poll numbers are in the tank and Arizona Dems are looking for a primary challenger.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team