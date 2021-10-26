Ex-Kansas Senate Leader Pleads No Contest To DUI, Gets 48hr Timeout

Suellentrop was caught, blazing down the highway on the wrong side of the road at a cool 90 mph, almost hitting numerous cars including a school bus. Police had to chase him all the way to downtown Topeka before pulling him over. Calling a cop "donut boy," he then refused a breathalyzer, but blood was later drawn from him hours later, where his blood alcohol was determined to be twice the legal limit. For all this, Sullentrop got a small fine and will serve two days in jail. By pleading it down to a misdemeanor instead of a felony, Suellentrop will not have to leave office.

It's good to be a white man in America.

Kansas Sen. Gene Suellentrop will spend two days in jail for a wild wrong-way drunken ride down Interstate 70 in Topeka this spring after pleading no contest Monday to driving under the influence and reckless driving. In exchange for pleading no contest on the misdemeanor charges, prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude law enforcement officers that stemmed from his March 16 chase with police that ultimately ended near downtown Topeka. The Wichita Republican, who is said to have called an officer “donut boy” following his arrest, would have been forced to leave office if found guilty of a felony. By pleading no contest to the misdemeanor charges, Suellentrop neither admitted nor disputed the charges against him. Suellentrop will spend two days in jail, pay a $775 fine, have an ignition interlock placed on his vehicle and spend a year on probation, under the sentence agreed to as part of the plea deal. He will also be required to attend eight therapy sessions and a drug and alcohol intervention program as a condition of probation.

At his sentencing, his lawyer argued that Suellentrop was being treated more harshly because of his public office. And he did so with a straight face.

During this morning's sentencing Suellentrop's attorney argued the GOP senator was being treated more harshly because of his public office.



Others are convinced he is serving a lower sentence because of that role.



Democratic senator Cindy Holscher was a bit unimpressed.

He got 2 days in jail for his actions??? Not only did he drive drunk, but he evaded police, nearly hit a van of students, and then insulted police once he was finally stopped. Two days is not the same punishment others would have gotten. Where the #justice??? #ksleg https://t.co/92RznBi4Kr — Cindy Holscher (@cindy4kansas) October 25, 2021

Another Democrat was just as blunt.