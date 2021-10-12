Politics
Hillary Clinton Warns We're 'Still In A Constitutional Crisis'

Appearing on The View, Clinton called things a “volatile” mix leading to a continued and “concerted, well-funded effort to undermine American democracy.”
By Susie Madrak

Hillary Clinton was on “The View” on Monday morning, and she wasted no time in giving her honest opinion of the Republican party under Donald Trump. Via the Wrap.com:

Sara Haines posed the question of whether the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 marked a moment where Trump brought the country close to “a full constitutional crisis.”

“You know, I think we not only came close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we’re still in it,” Clinton said. She later added: “I think we’re at a very dangerous, continuing high-level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, our former president is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so.”

[...] “You have leaders of the Republican party who have willingly gone along as though they’re members of the cult,” Clinton said. “Not a political party, but a cult. And their continuing attacks on the election, their refusal to say ‘You know what, we’ve counted these votes, it’s over. We’re gonna move on’ has sown so much doubt.”

She warned that combined with the disinformation on social media, it was a “volatile” mix leading to a continued and “concerted, well-funded effort to undermine American democracy.”

She also appeared on ABC News.

