Jim Jordan, Grand Wazoo Of The Anti-Vaxxers

Taking the mantle of the Grand Wazoo of all anti-vaxxers, Ohio's Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted that he not only wants to do away with COVID vaccine mandates, he wants to end all vaccine mandates:

Ohio should ban all vaccine mandates. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2021

Vaccine mandates have existed throughout the history of this country and have saved countless lives, protecting our children immeasurably. They started in the 1850's to combat smallpox and continued on until this day.

Jordan doesn't about give one whit about children and students' welfare. His inaction against Richard Strauss proves it.

Remember what Adam DiSabato, a former captain of the OSU wrestling team said about Jordan:

“Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling… begging me to go against my brother…That’s the kind of cover-up that’s going on there,” he said.

Can we ban all people who are accused of allowing sexual predators to carry on their sexual attacks from being allowed to become elected officials?

Jordan's actions are callous, inexcusable and can be very deadly to the people he swore an oath to protect. They are politically calculated to make him the leader of the QAnon stormtroopers.

Margaret Carlson writes, "It’s disturbing but not surprising that when the Republican Party is having a race to the bottom, someone’s going to scrape it. It’s no surprise at all when that someone turns out to be Jordan, who thinks rolling up his shirt sleeves when the cameras are on marks him as Everyman, albeit one who’s been accused of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse during his former career as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University."

As Fox News and other wingnut outlets and politicians promote the anti-vax platform, In the 70's, all 50 states adopted immunizations across the board.

In 1977, the U.S. federal government set up the Childhood Immunization Initiative Trusted Source aimed at increasing vaccination rates in children against the seven diseases for which vaccines are routinely given in childhood, including: Diphtheria

Measles

Mumps

Pertussis

Poliomyelitis

Rubella

Tetanus This is when all 50 states widely adopted mandatory school vaccinations.

In the modern GOP, common sense is anathema to their platform under the guidance of TraitorTrump.