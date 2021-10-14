Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Jim Jordan, Grand Wazoo Of The Anti-Vaxxers

Jim Jordan wants to ban all vaccine mandates, because liberty.
By John Amato
Jim Jordan, Grand Wazoo Of The Anti-Vaxxers
Image from: Screengrab

Taking the mantle of the Grand Wazoo of all anti-vaxxers, Ohio's Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted that he not only wants to do away with COVID vaccine mandates, he wants to end all vaccine mandates:

Vaccine mandates have existed throughout the history of this country and have saved countless lives, protecting our children immeasurably. They started in the 1850's to combat smallpox and continued on until this day.

Jordan doesn't about give one whit about children and students' welfare. His inaction against Richard Strauss proves it.

Remember what Adam DiSabato, a former captain of the OSU wrestling team said about Jordan:

“Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling… begging me to go against my brother…That’s the kind of cover-up that’s going on there,” he said.

Can we ban all people who are accused of allowing sexual predators to carry on their sexual attacks from being allowed to become elected officials?

Jordan's actions are callous, inexcusable and can be very deadly to the people he swore an oath to protect. They are politically calculated to make him the leader of the QAnon stormtroopers.

Margaret Carlson writes, "It’s disturbing but not surprising that when the Republican Party is having a race to the bottom, someone’s going to scrape it. It’s no surprise at all when that someone turns out to be Jordan, who thinks rolling up his shirt sleeves when the cameras are on marks him as Everyman, albeit one who’s been accused of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse during his former career as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University."

As Fox News and other wingnut outlets and politicians promote the anti-vax platform, In the 70's, all 50 states adopted immunizations across the board.

In 1977, the U.S. federal government set up the Childhood Immunization Initiative Trusted Source aimed at increasing vaccination rates in children against the seven diseases for which vaccines are routinely given in childhood, including:

  • Diphtheria
  • Measles
  • Mumps
  • Pertussis
  • Poliomyelitis
  • Rubella
  • Tetanus

This is when all 50 states widely adopted mandatory school vaccinations.

In the modern GOP, common sense is anathema to their platform under the guidance of TraitorTrump.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team