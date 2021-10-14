Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

John Deere Strike Is Part Of A New U.S. Labor Power

American workers are sick and tired of being underpaid and overworked and they’re not taking it any more.
By NewsHound Ellen
3 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

10,000 John Deere workers have struck in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, ABC News' Terry Moran reported on Good Morning America. He said workers argue that their own pay has been cut while John Deere’s profits rose 61% in recent years and the CEO’s salary grew by 160% during the pandemic.

The Deere strike is “just the latest in a wave of labor stoppages across the country” and part of “a new militant spirit in the American workforce,” Moran said. “In California and Oregon, 24,000 nurses and other health care workers at Kaiser Permanente voted to authorize a strike over pay and better working conditions,” Moran continued, and workers at Kellogg’s have been on strike for more than a week, “angry about long hours, including seven-day work weeks.”

Hollywood may be next. 60,000 film and television crew members could walk off their jobs on Monday over their grueling working conditions.

All that is happening as a record number of workers are quitting their jobs and employers are having trouble filling vacancies. “Workers notice that top executives and bosses are getting paid and so for the first time in a long, long, time workers have the upper hand,” Moran said.

“They’ve had enough,” GMA host Robin Roberts added.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team