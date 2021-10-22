Politics
Marge Taylor Has Meltdown During Bannon Contempt Vote

Marge Taylor has another irrational meltdown, going after Reps Cheney and Raskin. It did not go well for Taylor.
By Chris capper Li...
Marge Taylor Has Meltdown During Bannon Contempt Vote
Marge Taylor is really getting tiresome with her almost daily nonsense. But the meltdown she had on the floor of Congress during the contempt hearing had a little different flavor.

She was marching around the floor of the chamber, sans masque of course, flailing her arms and yelling at Reps Liz Cheney and Jamie Raskin. She was rather upset about the hearing and tried to pull attention away from the whole insurrection by trying to claim that the American people didn't really care about the treason that happened that day and through the investigation. She kept asking why they weren't investigating the BLM protests.

Cheney called her a joke and mentioned Taylor's Jewish space laser beflore she turned her back on her, dismissing her. You can't blame her. You can't argue with a crazy mind.

But Raskin was up for the game and gave better than he got from Taylor:

Raskin supplied more details after the fact, stating that Greene was asking him to investigate the violence surrounding Black Lives Matter protests.

"What she said to me was, 'When are you going to do your investigation of the violence surrounding Black Lives Matter?' And I said, 'Like with Kyle Rittenhouse who went and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters? I'm sure there will be an opportunity for us to get to that,'" Raskin said. "And then, you know, it degenerated it from there as you can imagine."

Describing the heated exchange between Cheney and Greene specifically, Raskin said Greene "seemed to have some kind of ancient beef with the former chair of the House Republican Conference Liz Cheney over the Jewish space lasers thing or something like that. And she denied that she'd ever said that and then blamed it on the mainstream media."

Mediaite has a clip of this course of events, although it's not very good quality.

It seems that Taylor was a bit more piqued about the hearing than she normally is. Perhaps she was having a moment of clairvoyance?

