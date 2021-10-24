Sports
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Midday Football Open Thread

Who's your favorite football team, and why is it the Ravens?
By Aliza Worthington

Let's talk sportsball for a minute.

Some of you know I'm a Brooklyn-born Baltimore girl, and I go hard for the Ravens even if I don't know all their names and what "offsides" means, but when they decided to pay tribute to Michael K. Williams during their home opener, it electrified my chosen hometown.

Williams played "Omar Little" in "The Wire," and his trademark whistling (always "The Farmer's In The Dell") not only warned he was coming, but signaled you'd better get outta the way unless you knew you were good with him.

He was a beloved actor, and the series is beloved in Baltimore - a source of pride for many because it showcased so much of the nuance and heart behind the struggles here. The people who worry it only portrays us as "thugs" and "drug-ridden" aren't looking hard enough, or they've already decided what they want to see. And now those same folks are "concerned" that the decision to continue to use Omar's Whistle to introduce and hype the Ravens before they come on the field sends "tHe wRoNg mEsSaGe" — I couldn't disagree more.

"The Wire," like Omar, like Michael K. Williams, like football, is more of a mirror than we think. How we react to it reflects a lot about us. If all we see is crime, a thug, a tortured drug addict, violent brutality respectively, we're missing out on the artistic and sociological complexity, the multi-faceted layers, the generous, respected artistry, the intellectual and athletic flexibility of "The Wire," Omar, Michael K. Williams, and football respectively.

Give me Omar's Whistle introducing the Ravens over Travis Tritt introducing the Atlanta Braves every damn time.

Open thread below.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team