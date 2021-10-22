On this day in 1989 English folk singer, songwriter, poet, and record producer Ewan MacColl died at the age of 74. He wrote a lot of lovely songs including 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'Dirty Old Town', which Paddy Reilly & The Dubliners perform the hell out of above.

Angry Bear thinks through what would happen if Democrats fail to enhance the ACA.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities warns that "5 Million Children in Veteran and Active-Duty Families Will Lose Out if Child Tax Credit Expansions End"

Over at First Draft they dream of a Manchin-free news cycle. Dream big, kids!

Attention space nerds! I'll bet you didn't know that there's a SpaceX launch scheduled for Halloween -- to take a crew up to the International Space Station for a six-month mission!

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. (New episode here!) Send tips to MBRU (at) Crooksandliars (dot) com.