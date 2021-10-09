QAnon Eats Its Own: Michael Flynn Satanism Edition

Will Sommer explained in The Daily Beast how the cult turned on Flynn:

Flynn’s trouble started on Sept. 17, when he led a congregation at Nebraska pastor Hank Kunneman’s Lord of Hosts Church in prayer. Flynn’s prayer included invocations to “sevenfold rays” and “legions,” two phrases that struck some of Flynn’s followers as strange. “We are your instrument of those sevenfold rays and all your archangels, all of them,” Flynn said, later adding, “We will be the instrument of your will, whatever it is. In your name, and in the name of your legions, we are freeborn, and we shall remain freeborn, and we shall not be enslaved by any foe.” As video of the prayer circulated in online conspiracy theorist groups, the references to “legions” and “rays” soon sparked speculation among Flynn’s right-wing supporters that their hero had been lured to the dark side. Always on the lookout for the Satanic influence they imagine lurks at the heart of the world, they claimed that Flynn had secretly been worshiping the devil. Worse, since the congregation was repeating the prayer after Flynn, the rumor went, he had duped hundreds of Christians into joining the ritual.

Sommer caught Flynn trying to dispel the rumor on a YouTube show called, “Truth Unveiled TV,” hosted by MAGA Christian and apparent Flynn ally, Paul Oebel. In an episode entitled, “Some Have Said That General Flynn Prayed to Satan in a Recent Prayer on Truth Unveiled,” Oebel asked Flynn to explain why “a lot of people in the Christian world believe” that he’s been “praying to the devil” and has “flipped on the side of the devil.” The exchange begins at 3:24 in the video.

Flynn claimed to find the matter "actually pretty funny” but he acknowledged that “a lot of people, you know, they read so much into this stuff.” He added that he carries around the prayer in question, which is directed to St. Michael, the archangel.

“People need to stop overthinking what everybody is saying,” Flynn continued, and “pay attention to the reality that is happening around us” instead of “worrying about and interpreting things that are, that don’t need interpretation.” He added that his message had been “very, very straightforward,” that “you gotta get up, get involved.”

But he did not actually deny being a devil-worshiper!