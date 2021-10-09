Rachel Maddow Shows 'Freaky AF' Video Testimony By Rep. Paul Gosar

Paul Gosar's incoherent rant left Rachel Maddow scratching her head. For the rest of us, just a sad reminder of what Congress has become with lunatics like this congressman in it.
Source: MSNBC
Rachel Maddow shares video of testimony by Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona at a hearing by the House Oversight Committee on state Republican efforts to discredit President Biden's victory with bizarre theatrics meant to resemble an election audit.
And if that weren't enough, Gosar's creepy tweet last night also had many people disgusted.
Gosar Grindset. Happily married. #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/ucCOkf0eih
— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 9, 2021
Perhaps Gosar realized that this tweet might not get the reaction he wanted, so he turned off replies.
This was the general reaction on Twitter to the "Gosar Grindset.".
Paul Gosar is so fucking creepy. https://t.co/Ly6MFK5OCN pic.twitter.com/WvHzU5cJYv
— Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) October 9, 2021
What in fresh hell. Paul Gosar is a creep. https://t.co/39zvfEwadg
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 9, 2021
Trump started the "fraud" conspiracy theory b/f the 2020 elections. Paul Gosar was at AZ Capitol & Maricopa Elections Dept on Nov 4th spewing "fraudit".
Gosar & others met with Trump in December.
Gosar is dangerous and a cancer to our democracy!
Who stands with me to defeat him? https://t.co/dWXG5mkOTJ
— Delina DiSanto (@delina4az) October 8, 2021