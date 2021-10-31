Ron Johnson Gets Shut Down By Law Professor

On Friday, Ron Johnson (Q - Mar A Largo) was doing his two favorite things - spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories and playing the victim card. The subject of the day was the supposed bias by social media platforms and how they were violating Free Speech rights. He didn't get too far before a law professor, Dr. Mary Anne Franks, shut him down and took him to school:

In a hearing in the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Gov Affairs today, @ma_franks had a sharp response to Sen. Ron Johnson, who pushed the idea that social media moderation favors the left. She noted the asymmetry of the problem on the right as it relates to extremism. pic.twitter.com/nsPrxMplMV — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) October 28, 2021

Franks started by pointing out that the various social media platforms were operated by private companies and therefore did not have to adhere to the Constitution per se.

Then she went in for the kill by using actual, data driven facts:

She went on to pinpoint the real problem with right-wing content and why it appears to be censored more than left-wing content. In short, it has to be. "When it comes to the questions of conservative vs. liberal bias, this is not a notion that I am suggesting here. This is not about intuitions or impressions although I know that those can go in many different directions," Franks explained. She continued, "This is about what the data actually suggests. The data actually do indicate that right-wing content is more amplified on these social media platforms than left-wing content and that right-wing content is more disproportionately associated with real-world violence; not hurt feelings, people being upset but, in fact, actual violence, actual armed insurrections, actual notions of terrorism, and anarchy."

After this lesson, RoJo looked rather subdued, realizing that he had lost that fight before it started, and hurried out of the room with his tail tucked between his legs.

If RoJo stays true to form, he'll be out in a day or two with a video trying to again play the victim card and whine how that mean old lefty professor must be working for the Big Tech companies or some crap like that.