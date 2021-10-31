Media Bites
Sean Spicer Plays The Fool: Won't Say Trump Lost 2020 Election

Once a liar, always a liar for Spicey.
Sean Spicer is such a coward he will not answer a simple question on HBO's Real Time. Host Bill Maher asked Trump's first press secretary if he would rebuke all Republicans conspiracy theories, especially the one that claims Trump actually won the 2020 election.

Spicer said he denounces QAnon, and Democrats do not, in fact, eat babies. But many of his guests on Newsmax are true believers, so we see daily that that is a lie.

"You get this lunacy, what about 'The election was rigged!' and 'Trump really won!' Isn't that really lunacy?" Maher asked.

Spicer replied, "I think there are some serious problems with the election."

"Here we go," Maher said.

Spicer cried, "Time out!", using the same tired and moronic assertions Rudy Giuliani used, claiming states changed the voting rules for the 2020 election, and whining that that wasn't fair.

Maher replied, "There was a pandemic."

Spicer complained that they should have passed legislation.

At the time when states made changes (which made access to voting easier because of the virus outbreak,) Trump and his cronies were fine with it — until he lost the election. He then cried like an infant looking for his bottle in the middle of the night on November 4th, 2020.

With all the caterwauling and faux legal challenges Trump and his minions filed, they were soundly rebuked by everyone who mattered in the legal community, including the courts, Bill Barr, Trump's own DOJ, and the Supreme Court.

Maher said, "This is a rabbit hole you want to go down to avoid the question. Did Trump win or lose the election?"

Sean Spicer replied, "I don’t know."

Bill Maher: "Well, there you go, because the world does!"

Once a liar always a liar for Sean. Of course Spicer knows Trump lost, but he can't admit that, because the QAnon people he claims have no control over him will get upset.

Spicer embarrassed the office of the White House Communications department, and was a total coward under Trump. He still is a total coward and an embarrassment.

Here's the full segment on HBO's Youtube channel.

