TalkRadio Host Mocked After Suggesting 'You Can Grow Concrete'

After the Insulate Britain activist informed Mike Graham that he was a carpenter the host took exception to the environmentalist cutting down trees. Or something like that. Graham also suggested that you can "grow concrete."

Insulate Britain is an environmental activist group known for recently blocking motorways in Britain, which has made them controversial and unpopular, especially among motorists and commuters.

TalkRadio seemed pretty pleased with this "gotcha moment", tweeting out more inanity, here and here to prove that you can actually "grow" concrete from bacteria.

A bizarre interview has gone viral, with the internet left puzzled by the strange tet a tet. On his usual TalkRadio breakfast programme, Mike Graham invited the spokesperson of controversial Insulate Britain, Cameron Ford, to talk about the ongoing protests. But what Mike Graham thought was going to be a terrific take-down of the environmental protester actually transpired to be a bit of a self-own. Mike seemed to take issue with Cameron working as a carpenter, asking: “Well, how safe is that for the climate?” Cameron replied: “I work with timber, which is a much more sustainable material, rather than concrete…”

The rest of the brief interview takes a decidedly weird turn.

Twitter was amused.

