Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

TalkRadio Host Mocked After Suggesting 'You Can Grow Concrete'

TalkRadio host Mike Graham sparked backlash on social media after cutting off an interview with an Insulate Britain activist after only one minute.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

After the Insulate Britain activist informed Mike Graham that he was a carpenter the host took exception to the environmentalist cutting down trees. Or something like that. Graham also suggested that you can "grow concrete."

Insulate Britain is an environmental activist group known for recently blocking motorways in Britain, which has made them controversial and unpopular, especially among motorists and commuters.

TalkRadio seemed pretty pleased with this "gotcha moment", tweeting out more inanity, here and here to prove that you can actually "grow" concrete from bacteria.

Source: Tyla.com

A bizarre interview has gone viral, with the internet left puzzled by the strange tet a tet.

On his usual TalkRadio breakfast programme, Mike Graham invited the spokesperson of controversial Insulate Britain, Cameron Ford, to talk about the ongoing protests.

But what Mike Graham thought was going to be a terrific take-down of the environmental protester actually transpired to be a bit of a self-own.

Mike seemed to take issue with Cameron working as a carpenter, asking: “Well, how safe is that for the climate?”

Cameron replied: “I work with timber, which is a much more sustainable material, rather than concrete…”

The rest of the brief interview takes a decidedly weird turn.

Twitter was amused.

And numerous people used this one.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team