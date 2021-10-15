Wanna See A Ghost?

Jamie Costa least test footage in which he portrays the late Robin Williams. He absolutely nails it - from the voice to the facial expressions to the body movements.

However, between the feelings of grief for the loss of one of the world's greatest comedic actors and the the scene itself - when he learns that John Belushi had died - hits you right in all the feels.

Unfortunately, a lot and lot of people sent the video to Williams daughter, Zelda Williams. I'm sure they only did so with the best intentions. But she had received it so many times that she had to publicly plea for people to stop because all it was doing was reopening that fresh wound.

Open thread below...