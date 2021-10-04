Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

In What Is Probably Not A Shock, NRA Re-Elects CEO Wayne LaPierre

The NY attorney general noted, "The rot runs deep."
By Susie Madrak

New York Attorney General Letitia James ripped into the NRA yesterday for reelecting Wayne LaPierre as CEO, citing her lawsuit against the pro-gun rights group for his misuse of funds. Via CNN:

The NRA announced Saturday that Wayne LaPierre was reelected as executive vice president and CEO. The AG's office has sued to dissolve the NRA for allegedly misusing charitable funds.

"The NRA's decision to re-elect Wayne LaPierre and other top leaders yesterday despite the detailed evidence of repeated fraud and self-dealing we have laid out in our lawsuit and during the bankruptcy trial underscores that board governance is broken and that the rot runs deep at the NRA," James, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"For years, Mr. LaPierre and his lieutenants used the NRA and its donors as a breeding ground for personal gain and to live a lavish lifestyle, which is why they must be removed," she added. "Our fight for transparency and accountability will continue because no one is above the law.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team