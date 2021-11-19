Austan Goolsbee Gobsmacks Fox News

During a debate about the Build Back Better agenda on Fox News, Austan Goolsbee made quick work of Stephen Moore and Fox News host Bill Hemmer's gloomy hopes and predictions against the bill.

As the House was voting, Moore, began the segment by fearmongering on every single part of the bill as he could.

Moore, a Trump advisor who was nominated to fill one of the two vacant seats at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors by Trump, but was forced to withdraw his name for not being even remotely qualified, claimed the BBB bill will make everything worse in the US.

Moore yammered that supply chain and energy problems will get worse since the bill helps climate change by incentivizing non-fossil fuel energy.

As usual, Moore repeated this egregious lie: "This is a $4 trillion social welfare expansion bill that is going to pay people more and more money not to work."

Any bill that helps helps Americans and the working class is always called welfare by Republicans.

Bill Hemmer, who always sounds morose when talking about Democrats, claimed the BBB is unpopular with Americans by mentioning a Fox News poll, all of which is a lie.

Every provision in the plan is highly popular.

When Austan Goolsbee finally got a chance to speak he smacked Moore. "I disagree, Steve was inaccurate in almost everything he said except, hello," he said.

That had me laughing and summed up the debate perfectly.

Goolsbee discussed the nation's problems, effortlessly explaining that the US is still in the middle of the pandemic and entire world is having the same issues as America.

As Goolsbee was explaining it, co-host Bill Hemmer interrupted his thoughts to say the BBB had passed.

Hurrah!

Goolsbee then explained that there is disagreement on how much the bill adds to the federal deficit.

"One side says it is 93% paid for. The other said says it's 102% paid for," Goolsbee said.

The overage is minuscule compared to the actual bill because of a disagreement over one provision, but Republicans only complain about deficits when Democrats are in charge.

"Even in the worst case scenario, it has 1/10 the negative impact on the deficit as the Trump tax cut was," Goolsbee retorted. "So the very people who are saying that they don't want to do this modest increase in the deficit, voted for a $2 trillion increase to the deficit before the pandemic."

"The Trump deficit was the biggest of all times and then in the pandemic, set a new record -- ", he continued. As Goolsbee was bashing Trump, Moore was yelling off camera and Bill Hemmer was trying to interrupt as well. "-- Of the biggest of all time."

It's not hard to refute Republican lies on almost everything, it's just that on Fox News, rarely does a Democrat get a chance to do so.

It's become a circle-jerk of QAnon.