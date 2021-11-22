Fox News Guest Says 'Ghoulish' Trump Has ‘Blood On His Hands’

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) told Fox News on Sunday that former President Donald Trump is guilty of a "ghoulish" attempt to undermine the economy by downplaying the need for Covid-19 vaccinations.
"Next year, we may see a larger Democratic majority as people understand that what Donald Trump is doing today -- and the man has blood on his hands -- is trying to suppress our economy by convincing Americans not to get vaccinated," Sherman explained to host Mike Emanuel. "It's part of a ghoulish political strategy to depress the economy and depress Democratic vote and I don't think it will work."

For his part, Emanuel ignored the theory and moved on to a question about inflation.

Although Trump has been vaccinated for Covid-19, he is on record suggesting that the vaccines cannot be trusted by people who believe the 2020 election was stolen.

