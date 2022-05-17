Lawrence O'Donnell: Rupert Murdoch Has Blood On His Hands

The MSNBC host said white supremacist mass murderers get aid and comfort from the orchestrator of Fox News.
By John AmatoMay 17, 2022

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell took direct aim at Rupert Murdoch, singling him out as the main culprit in Buffalo White Replacement Massacre because he allows hate-filled racism to populate Fox News.

In a lengthy monologue, O'Donnell explained Murdoch's Fox News is exactly what he wanted: his support of the NRA has led to giving mass murderers the kind of weapons they crave, to carry out as much carnage as they can.

"Fox News doesn’t have hands, but Rupert Murdoch does. White supremacist mass murderers in this country can take encouragement from Fox, among other things, to stop immigration to this country, as does Fox."

"A company owned and operated by an immigrant who has done more damage to this country in the 21st Century than any immigrant in the world has done to any other country."

O'Donnell said there would be no Donald Trump without Fox News. Lawrence is right on the money.

"So, it is thanks to Rupert Murdoch, as much as it is any Republican president, that American mass murderers are still what they have always been, the very best equipped mass murderers in the world."

"Rupert Murdoch has made sure of that. Every American mass murderer can thank Rupert Murdoch for all the murder tools that Rupert Murdoch has made sure they are able to easily buy over-the-counter."

"Rupert Murdoch is responsible for everything they say and do, that helps shape the thinking of white supremacist mass murderers."

I couldn't have said it any better.

Discussion

