Clash Of The Blowhards: Chris Christie Mocks Trump

The Chris Christie rehabilitation tour is underway and the Beltway villagers are only too happy to comply.
By John AmatoNovember 12, 2021

Chris Christie has made a calculated decision to publicly mock Donald Trump at this point in his career so he can become (what he hopes) more relevant in 2022.

Christie threw away his entire reputation when he endorsed the traitorous Orange Julius.

After that,Trump subjected Christie to humiliation after humiliation, including sending him out for McDonald's.

As Aaron Blake writes, "The former New Jersey governor’s apparent decision to step forward as a high-profile Trump critic comes after he became the first high-profile establishment Republican to legitimize Donald Trump in 2016."

it's too late to make amends for that, Chris. But the beltway media is very happy to grant the New Jersey republican a reprieve and try and elevate his status anyway.

CNN has a full special on the former bully of The Garden State.

Christie took the first shot during a speech in Las Vegas on Saturday when he said “Winning campaigns look forward not backwards.”

Of course Trump shot back, calling him a 9% loser or something.

On Axios, airing this weekend, host Mike Allen interviewed Christie, and asked about his negative Trump remarks and the baby man's retort.

" I'd made the conscious decision that I want to spend my time combating the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Christie replied.

Allen shot back, "Trump said everybody remembers that Christie left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating. What do you make of him --"

"When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When [Trump] ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden," Christie snarked.

Burn, MAGA, burn,

He continued, "I'm happy to have that comparison stand up because that's the one that really matters."

Trump took his shtick and exaggerated it to much more disgusting proportions.

Christie's trying to make a comeback.

They are both horrible human beings.

Let the clash of the blowhards begin.

