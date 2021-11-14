Flynn To Comply With 1/6 Subpoena: ‘I Don’t Have Anything To Hide’

On Friday night, Mike Flynn had a friendly chat with fellow seditionist Tucker Carlson about the subpoena recently issued by the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. Earlier in the day, Steve Bannon had been indicted for refusing to comply.

Flynn told Carlson, “In my case, we’re gonna respond to the request. I mean, I don’t have anything to hide.”

Was Flynn implying that maybe Bannon does have something to hide? I report, you decide.

Regardless, Flynn was no casual bystander to January 6th. As Rolling Stone noted, he’s an election conspiracy theorist who suggested Donald Trump seize the voting machines and use “military capabilities” in order to “rerun” the election in some states. He also floated the notion that martial law might be appropriate.

Even worse, Flynn promoted the GOP/QAnon/Fox gaslighting of January 6th as a peaceful protest by patriots being persecuted by the Deep State. Carlson ate it up.

FLYNN: There’s nothing, there’s nothing there and I think that what we’re facing is a clear assault on our basic rights and principally, our freedom to speak freely in this country and to peaceably protest for things that we believe are false or fraudulent. CARLSON: Exactly.