Fox Business Anchor Blasts 'Low-Rent' Gosar For Tweeting 'Snuff Film'

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman on Sunday accused Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) of sharing a "snuff film" on Twitter.
By DavidNovember 15, 2021

In a tweet earlier this month, Gosar shared an anime video that showed him attacking President Joe Biden with swords and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

"Have we lost all decorum?" Claman asked. "It was bad enough when Kathy Griffin held up the Donald Trump beheaded mask but Paul Gosar is a sitting congressman who put up basically the meme version of a snuff film on his Instagram and Twitter accounts."

The Fox Business anchor called the move "low-rent" and a "race to the bottom."

"This is getting completely out of control," she insisted.

