Jacob Wohl Makes Santa's Naughty List With Racism On Gab

Oh, Jacob Wohl, there's gonna be a big hunk of coal in YOUR stocking this year, for stupidity!
Getting both Christianity AND American separation of church and state WRONG is so on-brand for Jacob Wohl.
Who knew that the [totally pagan] hanging of Christmas lights is all "the Jews" need to do for "salvation", i.e. being a "real" American! Will it work for me, too? Murica! Thanks for the tip, Jacob!
Methinks Jacob was feeling lonely and wanted attention. Here's your attention, Mr. Wohl.
You're a racist dweeb.
No Christmas cheer for you!