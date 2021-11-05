Jacob Wohl Makes Santa's Naughty List With Racism On Gab

Oh, Jacob Wohl, there's gonna be a big hunk of coal in YOUR stocking this year, for stupidity!

With all the attention on Kyle Rittenhouse and the Charlottseville Nazis, Jacob Wohl wants to remind everyone he's still a cancer on society, too. https://t.co/1kBeFv4Bct — One Million Dons (@don_hamel) November 5, 2021

Getting both Christianity AND American separation of church and state WRONG is so on-brand for Jacob Wohl.

Who knew that the [totally pagan] hanging of Christmas lights is all "the Jews" need to do for "salvation", i.e. being a "real" American! Will it work for me, too? Murica! Thanks for the tip, Jacob!

So this is "Christianity" according to Jacob Wohl? pic.twitter.com/kGXkMLhNZA — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) November 5, 2021

Actually, when you think about it, Jacob Wohl equating Christmas lights with Christianity is a pretty good analogy for how the Republican party gained the reputation it has today. All of the symbols...none of the values. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) November 5, 2021

Methinks Jacob was feeling lonely and wanted attention. Here's your attention, Mr. Wohl.

You're a racist dweeb.

No Christmas cheer for you!