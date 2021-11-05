Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Jacob Wohl Makes Santa's Naughty List With Racism On Gab

Jacob Wohl tells us everything we need to know about Gab and the American Right.
By Frances Langum
Jacob Wohl Makes Santa's Naughty List With Racism On Gab
BAD ELF! Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Oh, Jacob Wohl, there's gonna be a big hunk of coal in YOUR stocking this year, for stupidity!

Getting both Christianity AND American separation of church and state WRONG is so on-brand for Jacob Wohl.

Who knew that the [totally pagan] hanging of Christmas lights is all "the Jews" need to do for "salvation", i.e. being a "real" American! Will it work for me, too? Murica! Thanks for the tip, Jacob!

Methinks Jacob was feeling lonely and wanted attention. Here's your attention, Mr. Wohl.

You're a racist dweeb.

No Christmas cheer for you!

