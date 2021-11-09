Kellyanne Conway Forgets The Great Trump TP Crisis Of 2020

Appearing on Fox News Tuesday, former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway denied there was ever any supply chain crisis during her 4-year stint at the White House. We remember differently, particularly when it comes to the rows of empty shelves in supermarkets, the lines around Costco on paper goods delivery day, and the difficulty getting basics like chicken, ground beef, or fresh vegetables.

And who can forget the Great Hand Sanitizer, Clorox Wipes, Toilet Paper and Paper Towel Shortage? I personally recall a time when there were no masks, so I sewed well over 100 of them and sent them out all over the country to friends who were in need of masks to go out to the market or other venues.

Who to blame, who to blame...Let's just call it a SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS, SHALL WE?

For Kellyanne, none of that happened. Here she is on Fox News, declaring to viewers that she was in the White House for 4 years and there was "never a supply chain problem."

As you might imagine, the internet put out Kellyanne's little gaslight right away:

Huh. I sure remember. There are people in my household still traumatized by the lack of TP. https://t.co/PCBcDupoPs — Karoli (@Karoli) November 9, 2021

She can rot in Hell with her lies. It was effing TERRIFYING not being able to find food or supplies unless you got up at dawn or got really lucky somehow. That went on for MONTHS. — Nicole David 💛🐝 (@obbiecole) November 9, 2021

I took this MYSELF in March 2020 pic.twitter.com/6GPFmhxacK — Nicole David 💛🐝 (@obbiecole) November 9, 2021

Sherman, let's step into the Wayback Machine, and set the dial for the year 2020: pic.twitter.com/BfUgEpYhj3 — Abel Undercity (@AbelUndercity) November 9, 2021

The food lines they never heard of under Dump: pic.twitter.com/0tMXAHWlhy — Justin (@SuspendedMurphy) November 9, 2021

In 2020, my elderly mom's friend gave us TP, because we couldn't find any (I have a kid with an IBD).



I ordered a crate of the (facial) tissue boxes doctors put out, because we couldn't find TP.



My friend from TN sent us hydrogen peroxide.



My friends in TX & CA made us masks. — Cindy McLennan 🗽💉💉💉 (@cindymclennan) November 9, 2021

Also: no flour, no yeast, no vanilla extract, scarce meat, no bleach, no Lysol, no rubbing alcohol, and even no Fresca. — Quaker in a Basement (@JoeMoran11) November 9, 2021

*** 2020ToiletPaperRationing has entered the chat *** https://t.co/G0Gfv1hLaM — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 9, 2021

I realize that nothing these good and truthtelling people have to say is going to bear fruit with Fox News viewers because they are addicted to the toxins Fox pollutes them with on a minute-by-minute basis, but for anyone who isn't marinated in their lies, it's good to remember the truth.